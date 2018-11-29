Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Holdings in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $117,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,577.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.87.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.80. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $209.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

