Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Lennar Co. (LEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 59,970 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 16.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 22.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Bank of America set a $74.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JMP Securities set a $56.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. MKM Partners set a $61.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lennar from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

Lennar stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

