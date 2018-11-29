Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for HighPoint Resources Corp Decreased by SunTrust Banks (HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HighPoint Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price objective on HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

Shares of NYSE HPR opened at $3.37 on Thursday. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $705.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Troy L. Schindler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth about $3,896,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,323,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth about $581,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,691,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 385,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.