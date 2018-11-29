Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Diana Shipping Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Diana Shipping in a report released on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 201.14%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

DSX opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.32. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 149.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 530,571 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at $2,109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 15.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 277,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 14.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 22.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 101,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

