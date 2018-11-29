Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.88 Million

Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will report sales of $66.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.30 million. Q2 posted sales of $51.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $240.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.36 million to $241.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $307.12 million, with estimates ranging from $301.63 million to $311.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.18 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Q2 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Q2 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

QTWO stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.96 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $67.10.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl James Schaper sold 17,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $1,175,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,828 shares of company stock worth $17,301,347. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after buying an additional 798,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,519,000 after purchasing an additional 106,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,353,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,971,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,477,000 after purchasing an additional 308,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,949,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.