Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Increased by Analyst

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 target price on People’s United Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.96.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $398.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,585,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,345,000 after acquiring an additional 106,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 48,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $866,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Herron sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $204,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,663.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

