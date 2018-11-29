PureTech Health (PRTC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PureTech Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 268.75 ($3.51).

Shares of PRTC stock opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Monday. PureTech Health has a one year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.40).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

