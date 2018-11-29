Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,330 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 445,647 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $18,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,984,069 shares of the airline’s stock worth $227,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,067,709 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $154,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,341,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,766,000 after acquiring an additional 669,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,954,583 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $74,196,000 after acquiring an additional 476,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,880,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,427 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL opened at $38.94 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 568.86% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.53.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $836,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,592.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.69 per share, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,390.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/prudential-financial-inc-sells-6330-shares-of-american-airlines-group-inc-aal.html.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.