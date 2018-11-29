Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 123,070 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 196.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,070 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 414.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.37. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $97.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.19 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

In other news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $8,504,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $1,760,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,337 shares of company stock worth $38,781,701 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

