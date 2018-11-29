Provident Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,091 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 4.9% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $34,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Booking by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $2,375.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.57.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total transaction of $532,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 883 shares of company stock worth $1,646,347. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,872.55. 2,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,687. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,690.34 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $34.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/provident-investment-management-inc-purchases-2091-shares-of-booking-holdings-inc-bkng.html.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.