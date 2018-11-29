ProSmart Enterprises (PROS) Trading Down 20%

Shares of ProSmart Enterprises Inc (CVE:PROS) dropped 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 250,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 62,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

About ProSmart Enterprises (CVE:PROS)

ProSmart Enterprises Inc provides Web-based sports platform services. It operates team and league management platform. The company was formerly known as Sora Capital Corp., and changed its name to ProSmart Enterprises Inc in July 2017. ProSmart Enterprises Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

