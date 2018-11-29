ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID) Stock Price Down 6.3%

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.20 and last traded at $41.21. Approximately 3,955,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,817,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 909.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,891 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $2,484,000.
ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QID)
ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.
