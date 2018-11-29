ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID) Shares Gap Down to $44.28

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.43, but opened at $44.28. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 138140 shares trading hands.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 909.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,891 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

