Progress Software Corp (PRGS) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $34,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 85.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. Progress Software Corp has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $95.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In related news, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 2,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

