Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 205,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises 0.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.47% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,268,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 282.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $506,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,277. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th.

