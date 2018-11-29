Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $55.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Carnival from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

CCL traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,492. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.04. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

