ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,678 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $74,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.98 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on ProAssurance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/proassurance-co-pra-shares-bought-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.