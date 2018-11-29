Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in Cooper Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 496,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,791 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $270.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.22.

In related news, VP Randal Golden sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total value of $477,513.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 58,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total transaction of $14,800,841.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,872,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,809 shares of company stock worth $20,740,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $273.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $216.47 and a 1-year high of $280.10.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.44 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

