Private Advisor Group LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,729 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at $3,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,161 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after buying an additional 103,241 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,492,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after buying an additional 62,528 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 413.8% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 720,793 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 580,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mobius Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIG opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.19 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Transocean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

