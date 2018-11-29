Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,398 iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 68,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 74.3% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

IYC opened at $199.19 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a twelve month low of $2,870.00 and a twelve month high of $3,650.00.

