Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,197 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Idx (JKH)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Idx (NYSEARCA:JKH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKH. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Idx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Idx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Idx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Idx by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Idx by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKH opened at $212.50 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Idx has a 52-week low of $192.52 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

