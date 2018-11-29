Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

In other news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,671,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

