Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

In other news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,671,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 790,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 72,347 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 955,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 802,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 770,829 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 92,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.78. 73,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,817. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

