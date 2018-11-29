Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 54,085 Shares of United States Steel Co. (X)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares during the period. United States Steel makes up approximately 1.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 364,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.85. 136,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.92. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.31%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,241.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reiterated an “average” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

