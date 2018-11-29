Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Premier Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

PFBI stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Philip E. Cline bought 69,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,266,294.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 164,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,272 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

