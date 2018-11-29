Premier Asset Management Group (PAM) Given New GBX 252 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 252 ($3.29) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 303 ($3.96) target price on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Premier Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of LON:PAM opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Thursday. Premier Asset Management Group has a one year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 270 ($3.53).

In related news, insider William Longden Smith bought 10,000 shares of Premier Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,928.26).

About Premier Asset Management Group

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.