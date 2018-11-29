Premier African Minerals (PREM) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) rose 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 20,902,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 48,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

PREM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capital Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile (LON:PREM)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

