Precision Drilling (PDS) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PDS. Citigroup raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

NYSE:PDS traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,555. The company has a market capitalization of $731.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 2,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

