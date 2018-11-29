Praxair, Inc. (PX) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,869 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $44,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Praxair by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,409,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,798,174,000 after acquiring an additional 393,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Praxair by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,260,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,488,459,000 after acquiring an additional 177,622 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Praxair by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,015,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after acquiring an additional 181,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Praxair by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,864,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,973,000 after acquiring an additional 321,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Praxair by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,726,000 after buying an additional 688,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxair alerts:

Praxair stock opened at $164.50 on Thursday. Praxair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $169.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Praxair in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Praxair, Inc. (PX) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/praxair-inc-px-shares-bought-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.