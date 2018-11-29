PRASM Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (PSM)

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, PRASM has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. PRASM has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $71,158.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRASM token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, CoinBene and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRASM alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00028089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00062915 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00001033 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000593 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000560 BTC.

PRASM Token Profile

PSM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,028,000,000 tokens. PRASM’s official website is prasm.io . PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRASM

PRASM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRASM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRASM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRASM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRASM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.