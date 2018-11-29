Prada (PRDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Prada in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Prada stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Prada has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

