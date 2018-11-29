Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Elbit Systems (ESLT) Share Price

Headlines about Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Elbit Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 2.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Elbit Systems’ ranking:

ESLT opened at $125.09 on Thursday. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $111.01 and a 12 month high of $151.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $895.15 million during the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

