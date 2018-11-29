Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Continental (CTTAY) Stock Price

News coverage about Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has trended positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Continental earned a coverage optimism score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Continental alerts:

CTTAY stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Continental has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/positive-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-continental-cttay-stock-price.html.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.