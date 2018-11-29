Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,797,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $6,127,000. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $7,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $116.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

