Pool (POOL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $174.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. In fact, third-quarter 2018 marked the 33rd consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth for Pool. Top-line growth can be primarily attributed to improved performance of its base business. Notably, the company should continue benefiting in the near term, backed by base business sales growth and favorable trends in the housing market. Pool also raised its full-year guidance. In addition, continuous growth in remodel and replacement sectors of its business is a major positive. The company’s leading market share position and opportunistic expansion strategies position it well for revenue growth. Nonetheless, seasonality of Pool’s business and macroeconomic headwinds due to expanded global presence create headwinds.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on POOL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.29. Pool has a one year low of $121.72 and a one year high of $175.87. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 78.04%. The company had revenue of $811.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pool by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 110,457 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Pool by 16,320.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 51,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,920 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

