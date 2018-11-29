PolicyPal Network Market Capitalization Reaches $1.85 Million (PAL)

PolicyPal Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, PolicyPal Network has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. PolicyPal Network has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $1.18 million worth of PolicyPal Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolicyPal Network token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, IDEX, DEx.top and DOBI trade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.02192719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00124700 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00195861 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.75 or 0.08848987 BTC.

PolicyPal Network Profile

PolicyPal Network was first traded on January 11th, 2018. PolicyPal Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,823,675 tokens. The Reddit community for PolicyPal Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolicyPal Network’s official website is www.policypal.network . PolicyPal Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET . PolicyPal Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet

PolicyPal Network Token Trading

PolicyPal Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX, Kyber Network, DEx.top, CPDAX, DOBI trade and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolicyPal Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolicyPal Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolicyPal Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

