Pointer Telocation (PNTR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pointer Telocation Ltd provides range of services to insurance companies and automobile owners, including road-side assistance, vehicle towing, stolen vehicle retrieval, fleet management and other value added services. Pointer Telocation provides services, for the most part, in Israel, through its subsidiary Shagrir and in Argentina and Mexico through its local subsidiaries. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNTR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pointer Telocation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pointer Telocation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pointer Telocation has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $94.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Pointer Telocation had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pointer Telocation will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTR. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Pointer Telocation by 18.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 457,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pointer Telocation by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pointer Telocation by 22.8% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 175,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pointer Telocation in the second quarter valued at $1,739,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pointer Telocation by 27.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 45,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

