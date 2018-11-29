POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 53.26% and a negative net margin of 498.36%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

POETF stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. POET Technologies has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of POET Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “POET Technologies (POETF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/poet-technologies-poetf-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.