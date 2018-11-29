Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,625 shares during the quarter. Conduent makes up about 2.6% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 67.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Conduent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Conduent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Conduent stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 69,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,649. Conduent Inc has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

