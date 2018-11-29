PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas acquired 1,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $29,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Don M. Griffith sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $770,184.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

