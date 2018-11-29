PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $11.78 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $759,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,467,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $380,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 104.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 524,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $118.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $122.01.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.85 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $130,757.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,551.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Townes Duncan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $234,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $3,758,970 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-11-78-million-holdings-in-bright-horizons-family-solutions-inc-bfam.html.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.