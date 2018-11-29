PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $101.61 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 57,921 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of CVS Health worth $101,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 52,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.03.

In other news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,722,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,575. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $101.61 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-101-61-million-position-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.