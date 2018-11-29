Plug Power (PLUG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLUG. CIBC began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.29.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $410.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.59.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.44 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 170.62% and a negative net margin of 52.31%. Plug Power’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 31,343 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $54,223.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,565.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,903 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,741,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 116,133 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 387.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 71,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Plug Power by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,600,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

