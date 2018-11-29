Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Piper Jaffray Companies earned a media sentiment score of 1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Piper Jaffray Companies’ ranking:

Shares of PJC stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.51. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $99.80.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $221.23 million for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 1.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Piper Jaffray Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

