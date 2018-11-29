Pinnacle Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Mplx makes up about 1.2% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,994,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $851,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,103 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at $12,606,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mplx by 319.9% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.10. 41,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

