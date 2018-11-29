Pinnacle Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,268,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,420,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,515,000 after acquiring an additional 349,010 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 790,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 57,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 63,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHLX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.40. 96,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,482. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $31.19.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 215.59% and a net margin of 80.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.53%.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

