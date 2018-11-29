Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,717. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 96.56%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

