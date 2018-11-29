Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.86.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 15th. CL King cut Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PF. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the second quarter valued at $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinnacle Foods Company Profile
Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.
