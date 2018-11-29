Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 15th. CL King cut Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PF. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the second quarter valued at $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle Foods stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. Pinnacle Foods has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $70.51.

Pinnacle Foods Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

