Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 595 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,706,000 after purchasing an additional 88,860 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,218,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,124,000 after buying an additional 2,998,112 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,614.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $151.17 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.24 and a 52 week high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

