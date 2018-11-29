Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 14,272 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,272 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1,044.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nike from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.74.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

